Maharashtra: Last chance to secure FYJC admission for all who have passed Class 10

Mumbai: In a last chance for students who have not yet secured a seat for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission, they can apply for the ongoing First Come, First Serve (FCFS) round. All students who have passed in Class 10 and have not yet secured a seat can apply from 10 am on January 27, 2021 to 8 pm on January 28.

Five major phases of FCFS round of FYJC online admission was completed on Monday. Students who have cleared Class 10 irrespective of the board and marks secured can apply for admissions under FCFS basis.

The state school education department said, "All the students who have passed in Standard 10 can apply from 10 am on January 27 to 8 pm on January 28. In addition, ATKT students and all those passed in Standard 10 can apply from 10 am on January 29 to 5 pm on January 30."

Sandeep Sangve, deputy director of education, Mumbai region, said, "This is the last chance for those students who have not secured admission in the three general merit rounds, two special rounds and five phases of FCFS round."

Students can apply by clicking on the “participate in FCFS” tab for allotment in the student’s login section on the portal https://11thadmission.org.in. The FCFS round began on January 13. Till now, 1,96,136 students have secured admissions to FYJC against 3,20,390 seats in over 844 junior colleges in the Mumbai region.