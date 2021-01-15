First Come, First Serve round: Two to three vacant seats left for FYJC admission

The second phase of the First Come, First Serve (FCFS) round has started for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission. Students are securing seats based on vacancy. Junior colleges have only two to three seats left and have started online classes.

Dr Hemlata Bagla, principal of Kishinchand Chellaram College, Churchgate said, "We have only two to three vacant seats left. Currently, we are conducting FCFS round for FYJC admission."

The state School Education Department started FCFS rounds from January 13 in seven phases. The first phase for students who secured 450 to 500 marks in Class 10 was conducted from January 13 to January 15. The second phase for those who scored 400 to 500 marks will be conducted from January 16 to January 18. This process will continue in seven phases till January 30. An overall vacancy of seats in junior colleges will be published on the FYJC admission portal on January 31.

In addition, junior colleges have started the academic year with regular online classes despite no directions from the state School Education Department. The principal of a junior college at Andheri said, "We started virtual classes because we do not want to delay the academic year for students."

Bagla said, "We started online classes from January 4 because we want to engage our students. We do not want students to waste their time with no academic learning."