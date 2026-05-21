Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar Orders Special Drive To Employ Local Unemployed Youth As Security Guards In Raigad District |

Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar has directed officials to launch a special drive to provide employment opportunities to local unemployed youth in Raigad district as security guards.

Verification and registration timeline

Chairing a review meeting through video conferencing at Nariman Bhavan, Fundkar said the verification and registration process related to security guards and establishments should be made more effective and completed within a fixed timeline. He instructed officials to complete the necessary action within a month.

The meeting reviewed issues being faced in providing jobs to registered youth through the Raigad District Security Guards Board. MLC Vikrant Patil and senior labour department officials attended the meeting.

Board's key responsibilities

The minister said the board’s key responsibilities include appointment of security guards, registration of establishments and monitoring private agencies. He stressed that these functions should be carried out regularly and efficiently with support from public representatives and local administration.

Officials informed the meeting that around 250 security guards from Mumbai and Thane districts are currently working in establishments under the Raigad District Security Guards Board, resulting in fewer opportunities for local youth. At present, 2,531 security guards are on the board’s waiting list, and their appointments could generate significant employment opportunities for unemployed youth in the district.

Fundkar also directed officials from the Thane and Raigad district security guards boards to hold a joint meeting and take immediate decisions on the issue.

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