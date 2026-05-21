Centre To Provide Financial Assistance For Modernisation Of Rural, District And Subordinate Courts Under E-Courts Mission Mode Project | AI

Mumbai: The Centre will provide financial assistance for modernisation and infrastructure development of rural, district and subordinate courts under the ‘e-Courts Mission Mode Project’, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal informed in a written reply to Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Waikar.

Waikar's concerns in Parliament

Waikar had raised concerns regarding inadequate infrastructure and the need for modernisation in gram nyayalayas, district and subordinate courts during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on April 1, 2026.

The Union government has been implementing a centrally sponsored scheme for the development of judicial infrastructure in district and subordinate courts since 1993-94. The scheme covers construction of court halls, residential units for judicial officers, lawyers’ halls, toilet complexes and digital computer rooms. The Centre has so far released Rs 12,844.71 crore to states and Union Territories under the scheme.

Funds released so far

The minister stated that planning and design of court buildings are carried out by the infrastructure committees of respective High Courts. Facilities such as CCTV surveillance, fire safety systems, air conditioning, seating arrangements and accessible amenities for women, children and persons with disabilities fall under the jurisdiction of state governments and concerned High Courts.

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For digitisation of courts, the ‘e-Courts Mission Mode Project’ is being implemented across the country in phases to strengthen the use of information and communication technology in the judicial system. Under Phase III of the project for 2023-2027, the Centre has allocated Rs 7,210 crore.

e-Courts Mission Mode Project

The project includes facilities such as computers, local and wide area network connectivity, servers, cloud storage and solar power backup. The government also said WAN connectivity has been extended to 99.5 per cent of court complexes across the country, while 3,240 courts have been equipped with video conferencing facilities.

States and Union Territories have been asked to submit proposals to the Finance Ministry’s Department of Expenditure to avail financial assistance under the scheme.

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