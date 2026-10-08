Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar Orders Faster Registration, Renewal Of Construction Workers; Pending Cases To Be Cleared |

Mumbai: Labour Minister Akash Fundkar has directed officials to expedite the registration and renewal process for construction workers and dispose of all pending applications at the earliest.

Minister Reviews Pending Cases

Fundkar reviewed the status of pending registration, renewal and welfare benefit cases involving construction workers at a meeting held at the Labour Commissioner’s office on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the minister also reviewed cases related to older disability benefits and the distribution of death benefits to eligible beneficiaries. He sought details of inquiry reports related to these cases and directed officials to take necessary action.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary I.A. Kundan, Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board Chief Executive Officer Vivek Kumbhar and Deputy Secretary Deepak Pokale, among other officials.

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