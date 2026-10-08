Maharashtra Approves ₹558.71 Crore Nursing Education Expansion; 8 New BSc Colleges, 8 GNM Institutes To Be Upgraded | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved a major expansion of nursing education, including the upgradation of eight government GNM diploma nursing colleges into BSc Nursing colleges, doubling the intake capacity of five existing BSc Nursing colleges and setting up eight new government BSc Nursing colleges.

Focus On Healthcare Workforce

The decision, taken by the Medical Education Department under the directions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aims to increase the availability of trained nurses and strengthen healthcare delivery across the state.

The eight GNM colleges at GT and St George’s hospitals in Mumbai, and at Dhule, Solapur, Ambajogai, Akola, Nagpur and Sangli, will be upgraded to BSc Nursing colleges, each with an annual intake capacity of 100 students. Each of these institutions will receive Rs 7 crore under a centrally sponsored scheme.

Five Colleges Double Intake

The intake capacity of existing BSc Nursing colleges in Mumbai, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune and Nanded will be increased from 50 to 100 students.

In addition, new government BSc Nursing colleges, each with an intake capacity of 100 students, will be established in Chandrapur, Sindhudurg, Yavatmal, Alibag in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Amravati, Dharashiv and Gadchiroli.

₹558.71 Crore Expansion Plan

The three components of the expansion plan have been approved at an estimated cost of Rs 558.71 crore. Of this, Rs 491.91 crore will be provided from the state budget, excluding the central government’s contribution, with the expenditure to be incurred in phases over four years.

The department has also approved an expenditure of around Rs 12.58 crore for one year towards upgrading GNM institutions, increasing the intake capacity of existing colleges and establishing new nursing colleges.

Maharashtra currently has 2,17,640 registered nurses. The government said the expansion was necessary to meet the growing demand for trained nursing personnel in both public and private healthcare institutions.

The move is expected to improve the availability of trained nurses, particularly in rural and remote areas, and strengthen healthcare services across Maharashtra.

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