IIT Bombay Reverts To 2015 Exam Malpractice Rules After Student Sahil Wakode’s Death; Fresh Answer Book To Be Allowed | File Photo

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has decided to revert to its 2015 framework for handling examination malpractice, weeks after the death of 20-year-old BTech student Sahil Wakode triggered protests on the Powai campus.

Emergency Senate Meeting Held

The decision was taken at an emergency Senate meeting on October 6, amid growing scrutiny of the institute’s examination procedures and the manner in which cases of alleged malpractice are handled.

Under the revised procedure, a student suspected of using unfair means during an examination will be allowed to continue writing the paper with a fresh answer book. The student will also have an opportunity to submit their version of the incident.

Written Statement Not Mandatory

A faculty member said that submitting a written statement will not be mandatory for students. However, the faculty member concerned will be required to document the alleged malpractice.

The decision effectively rolls back stricter provisions introduced by IIT Bombay in July. The revised rules had prescribed stringent academic consequences for students found using unfair means, including the use or possession of unauthorised electronic devices during examinations.

Student’s Death Sparked Scrutiny

The issue came under scrutiny following Wakode’s death on September 18. The second-year BTech student was allegedly found with a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination. IIT Bombay had said he was allegedly using an AI platform to obtain answers.

His death led to protests by students, who questioned the examination process and sought greater accountability in the handling of the incident.

How 2015 Framework Worked

Under the earlier 2015 framework, an invigilator detecting suspected malpractice could confiscate the material in question and provide the student with a fresh answer book to complete the examination. The incident would subsequently be documented and referred for disciplinary examination.

The latest decision comes as IIT Bombay reviews its examination procedures and works on clearer protocols for dealing with academic misconduct.

Student protests have continued following Wakode’s death, with demands for greater transparency in the inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death. His parents have also been seeking an independent investigation.

Meanwhile, the police probe into the case is underway. The rollback of the examination rules marks a significant change in IIT Bombay’s approach to handling alleged academic misconduct and comes amid continuing debate over due process and student welfare on campus.

The institute was not available for a comment.

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