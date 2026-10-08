Book Chronicling Stamps, Coins & Banknotes Issued During PM Narendra Modi’s 25 Years As Head Of Government Released |

Mumbai: A book containing information on the stamps, coins and banknotes issued during Narendra Modi’s 25-year tenure as Prime Minister and Chief Minister was released this month.

Public Initiatives Documented

The book, titled Stamps, Coins, and Banknotes Issued During the Premiership of Shri Narendra Modi, Part 2, showcases public programmes and initiatives undertaken during his tenure, including Atmanirbhar Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Covid-19 warriors, 75 years of Indian Independence, 125 years of Subhas Chandra Bose, 75 years of the CBI, 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat, Modi’s public outreach programme, 100 years of Jamshedpur, the first industrial township in India, and Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield, among other subjects.

172-Page Compilation

The 172-page compilation documents, in chronological order, the events and programmes, along with the coins, stamps and banknotes commemorating them. The book has been curated and published by Mintage World, an online museum of vintage and new coins, stamps and currency notes.

Sushilkumar Agrawal, publisher and CEO of Mintage World, said the idea was to preserve a visual record of an important period in India’s contemporary history through stamps, coins and banknotes.

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“These are objects that people encounter in their everyday lives, yet they often carry stories of national achievements, public initiatives and cultural milestones. I wanted to bring these issues together in a valuable manner, while also introducing younger generations to the fascinating world of philately and numismatics,” he said.

The stamps featured in the book are of various sizes, shapes, colours and designs, with pictorial representations highlighting individual initiatives and themes. The coins were minted at facilities in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Noida and include both circulation and commemorative series across multiple denominations.

The first part of the series, launched last year, covered Modi’s first term as Prime Minister. On October 7, he completed 25 years as Prime Minister and Chief Minister.

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