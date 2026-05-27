 Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar Directs Immediate Measures For Replantation Surgeries Of Accident-Affected Workers
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Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar Directs Immediate Measures For Replantation Surgeries Of Accident-Affected Workers

Labour Minister Akash Fundkar has directed officials to establish a system for timely replantation surgeries for workers who lose hands in industrial accidents. A pilot project will be launched in Pune district, supported by specialist hospital networks and a dedicated helpline to improve emergency medical response and recovery outcomes.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, May 27, 2026, 02:21 AM IST
Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar Directs Immediate Measures For Replantation Surgeries Of Accident-Affected Workers
Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar | File Pic

Mumbai, May 26: Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar has directed officials to take immediate measures to ensure timely replantation surgeries for workers who lose their hands in industrial and factory accidents while operating machines.

The minister said the objective is to help accident-affected workers regain normalcy in life by ensuring that severed hands are surgically reattached at the earliest possible time.

He also instructed officials to launch a pilot initiative in industrial establishments in Pune district to implement the project on an experimental basis.

Pilot project planned in Pune district

Fundkar was speaking at a meeting held at Nariman Bhavan regarding emergency medical response mechanisms for industrial accident victims. Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal attended the meeting virtually. Additional Chief Secretary I.A. Kundan, Labour Commissioner H.P. Tummod, and Deputy Secretary Deepak Pokale were also present.

The Labour Minister said the first few hours after an accident are extremely crucial for successful hand replantation surgery. Therefore, updated information about specialist doctors and hospitals capable of performing such surgeries should be made available to all factories and industrial establishments across the state.

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Helpline and emergency response system proposed

He further directed that a dedicated helpline number should be issued so that workers and factory management can immediately contact experts and receive medical guidance during emergencies.

The initiative aims to strengthen emergency medical support systems for industrial workers and improve survival and recovery outcomes after serious workplace accidents.

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