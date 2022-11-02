e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Kudos to Thane Police! Best response time clocked in state for the month of October

Maharashtra: Kudos to Thane Police! Best response time clocked in state for the month of October

It also said the Thane police modernised the Maharashtra Emergency Response System (MERC) with 45 four-wheelers and 60 two-wheelers fitted with GPS.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Kudos to Thane Police! Best response time clocked in state for October | Representative pic
Follow us on

Thane: The Thane city police ranked first in Maharashtra by clocking the response time of 4.20 minutes to distress calls in October, the city police commissionerate said on Wednesday. 

It also said the Thane police modernised the Maharashtra Emergency Response System (MERC) with 45 four-wheelers and 60 two-wheelers fitted with GPS. 

Read Also
Thane: Builder makes Insta reel sitting on cop's chair in police station, booked; Video surfaces
article-image

An average of 250 to 300 calls per day

"The response time to calls from citizens in distress in October stood at 4.20 minutes," an official release said.

The police control room on average receives 250 to 300 calls per day. A total of 8,175 calls were received in October which was duly attended to, it said. 

The Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) is a pan-India single number (112) based emergency response system for citizens in emergencies. 

Read Also
Good News! Maharashtra govt to roll out state-wide 'Dial 112' project soon to improve police...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Shinde-Fadnavis govt reveals plan for new prison, seven new police stations in Mumbai

Maharashtra: Shinde-Fadnavis govt reveals plan for new prison, seven new police stations in Mumbai

Maharashtra: Bachchu Kadu hits jackpot; state cabinet approves Rs 495.29 crore for irrigation...

Maharashtra: Bachchu Kadu hits jackpot; state cabinet approves Rs 495.29 crore for irrigation...

Mumbai: MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt inaugurates global meet on manufacturing

Mumbai: MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt inaugurates global meet on manufacturing

Maharashtra: Revenue department official caught red-handed while taking Rs 7,000 bribe from bank...

Maharashtra: Revenue department official caught red-handed while taking Rs 7,000 bribe from bank...

Thane: Rasta Roko protest on Friday in Ulhasnagar due to non-start of Waldhuni river bridge work,...

Thane: Rasta Roko protest on Friday in Ulhasnagar due to non-start of Waldhuni river bridge work,...