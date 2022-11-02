Maharashtra: Kudos to Thane Police! Best response time clocked in state for the month of October

Maharashtra: Kudos to Thane Police! Best response time clocked in state for October | Representative pic

Thane: The Thane city police ranked first in Maharashtra by clocking the response time of 4.20 minutes to distress calls in October, the city police commissionerate said on Wednesday.

It also said the Thane police modernised the Maharashtra Emergency Response System (MERC) with 45 four-wheelers and 60 two-wheelers fitted with GPS.

An average of 250 to 300 calls per day

"The response time to calls from citizens in distress in October stood at 4.20 minutes," an official release said.

The police control room on average receives 250 to 300 calls per day. A total of 8,175 calls were received in October which was duly attended to, it said.

The Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) is a pan-India single number (112) based emergency response system for citizens in emergencies.