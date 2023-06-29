Maharashtra: Korlai Panchayat Functionaries Booked In Connection With Murud Bungalows That BJP Claims Has Uddhav Links

Alibag: The sarpanch and gram sevak of a village in Murud in Maharashtra’s Raigad district have been booked in connection with the alleged irregularities in the construction of 19 bungalows that the Bharatiya Janata Party routinely claims has links to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his colleague Ravindra Waikar.

The case against the sarpanch and gram sevak of Korlai village for alleged cheating, false entries and other irregularities has been registered on the complaint of Murud Block Development Officer (BD0) Sangita Bhingare, a police official informed on Thursday.

BDO submitted complaint for 316 structures in Korlai

The BDO submitted a complaint on the direction of the Raigad Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Kiran Patil after the ZP checked land records from 2005 to 2022 for 316 structures in and around Korlai and the actual situation at the site, the Revdanda police station official said.

“This is the second case against the two in connection with the 19 bungalows. The gram panchayat allegedly gave permission for construction outside the gaothan area and also on improper documents. A probe is underway,” he added.