The Forest Department has constructed cement check dams across forest streams to conserve rainwater and ensure drinking water availability for wildlife during summer | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, November 20, 2026: In a move to ensure water availability for birds and other wildlife during the summer, the Forest Department has undertaken a water conservation initiative at the Karnala Bird Sanctuary by constructing small cement dams across streams within the forest area. Each structure has a storage capacity of approximately three lakh litres, helping conserve rainwater that would otherwise flow downstream.

Check Dams To Address Summer Water Scarcity

The initiative aims to address seasonal water scarcity in the sanctuary, where natural water sources are likely to dry up or witness a decline in water levels as temperatures rise during summer. By creating local water storage facilities, the department hopes to ensure that birds and other wildlife have access to water within their natural habitat throughout the year.

During the monsoon, rainwater from the hilly terrain flows through streams and drains out of the forest. The newly constructed cement check dams will help arrest this runoff and store it locally for use during the drier months.

Karnala Bird Sanctuary is an ecologically significant habitat known for its rich biodiversity, including several species of birds, other wildlife and vegetation. The availability of water within the forest is crucial to maintaining its ecological balance, particularly during summer when wildlife may otherwise be forced to venture towards human settlements in search of water.

Forest Officials Oversee Conservation Initiative

The initiative was conceptualised by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and is being implemented under the guidance of Deputy Conservator of Forests Rahul Gawai and the supervision of Assistant Conservator of Forests Manohar Divekar.

The department's intervention is aimed at strengthening water availability within the sanctuary rather than allowing rainwater to flow away unused. Besides improving access to water for wildlife, the check dams are expected to help reduce the need for animals to move outside their natural habitat in search of drinking water.

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However, regular monitoring and maintenance of the structures will be important to ensure that the stored water remains available and the initiative delivers sustained benefits to the sanctuary's wildlife.

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