Maharashtra Jain Minority Development Finance Corporation Distributes ₹51 Crore In Interest-Free Loans To Needy Community Members | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s newly formed Jain Minority Development Finance Corporation (JMDFC) disbursed Rs 51 crore in interest-free loans to 511 needy people from the community during its first such drive organised at Aradhya Bhakti Park in Ghatkopar. The financial assistance, handed out under three major state welfare schemes, aims to foster self-employment, support higher education and empower women’s self-help groups across the state.

Loans Distributed Under Three Schemes

Formed earlier this year, JMDFC opened its Mumbai head office in Fort on May 28. As the corporation’s first mega initiative, loans were distributed to 511 needy people from the Jain community as an act of economic empowerment within the minority community. The loans were provided under an interest subvention scheme wherein the corporation will pay the interest up to 12% to the banks providing loans to the beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries were presented loan cheques at the ceremony across three schemes – Seth Walchand Hirachand Self-Employment Interest-Subvention Scheme, Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Higher Education Loan Scheme and Women’s SHG Loan Scheme.

Government Plans Jain Heritage Preservation

Maharashtra’s Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar emphasised the state government’s commitment to uplifting economically weaker sections of the Jain community through interest-free loans, entrepreneurship support and cultural preservation. He announced that the state government is also preparing a plan to preserve Jainism's religious, spiritual and historical heritage in Maharashtra by deploying artificial intelligence tools to facilitate translation and literary exchange between Prakrit, Sanskrit and Marathi.

Economic Disparities Within Community Highlighted

JMDFC’s chairman, Lalit Gandhi, highlighted the urgent need to address internal economic disparities, pointing out that around 30% of the Jain population falls into economically weaker brackets. "There is a widespread misconception that the entire Jain community is wealthy. This misconception prevents aid from reaching those who genuinely need it. Increased awareness of state scholarship schemes has already pushed application numbers up from 16,000 in 2014 to over 4.5 lakh by 2021,” he said.

Gandhi outlined future initiatives, including Rs 1 lakh business grants for widowed women, modernisation of pathshalas (traditional Jain religious schools), construction of vihardhams (resting spaces for monks) and leveraging funds under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram for community centres and upashrayas.

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Community Pledges Rs 51 Lakh

Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha called upon the community to contribute actively to drought-relief operations. "Given the severity of drought conditions in parts of Maharashtra, I urge every individual to contribute at least Rs 100 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund," he stated.

In response to the appeal, Gandhi announced a donation of Rs 51 lakh to the CM’s relief fund on behalf of the All India Jain Minority Federation.

Revered Jain monk Namramuni Maharaj, Ghatkopar (E) MLA Parag Shah, JMDFC’s coordinator Sandeep Bhandari and other members were also present at the ceremony.

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