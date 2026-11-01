Maha Govt To Boost Self-Employment Opportunities For Economically Weaker Sections Of Jain Community, Says Ashish Shelar | X - ShelarAshish

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will promote self-employment, entrepreneurship and financial independence among economically weaker sections of the Jain community through interest-free loans and other welfare initiatives, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said on Sunday.

He also announced that the government would prepare a comprehensive plan to preserve Jain religious, cultural and historical heritage in the state and explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to facilitate the exchange of literature in Prakrit, Sanskrit and Marathi.

Shelar was speaking at a loan distribution programme organised by the Jain Minority Development Economic Corporation at Aaradhya Bhakti Park in Ghatkopar. Skills, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, corporation chairman Lalit Gandhi and other representatives of the Jain community were present.

जैन अल्पसंख्याक विकास आर्थिक महामंडळाच्या कर्ज वितरण समारंभाचे उद्घाटन केले. महिलांना आर्थिकदृष्ट्या सक्षम व आत्मनिर्भर बनविण्याच्या उद्देशाने महामंडळातर्फे ‘महासती चंदनबाला महिला गृहउद्योग कर्ज योजने’अंतर्गत महिलांना कर्जाचे वितरण केले. तसेच, उच्च शिक्षणासाठी ‘कर्मवीर भाऊराव पाटील उच्च शिक्षण कर्ज व्याज परतावा योजना’ आणि युवकांना स्वयंरोजगारासाठी प्रोत्साहन देण्याच्या उद्देशाने ‘शेठ वालचंद हिराचंद स्वयंरोजगार कर्ज व्याज परतावा योजने’ अंतर्गत लाभार्थ्यांना इरादापत्रांचे वितरण केले. यावेळी परम गुरूदेव नम्रमुनिजी महाराज, 'जैन अल्पसंख्याक विकास आर्थिक महामंडळा'चे अध्यक्ष ललित गांधी, आमदार पराग शाह उपस्थित होते. #Mumbai #AshishShelar — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) November 1, 2026

Government Promises Financial Support For Entrepreneurs

Shelar said the government was committed to empowering economically weaker sections of the Jain community by encouraging new businesses, innovative ventures and self-employment through interest-free loan schemes. He added that he would take up the community's various demands with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and seek their approval.

He also stressed the need to preserve religious places, spiritual centres and historical structures associated with Jain traditions.

Jain Community Pledges Drought Relief Contribution

Meanwhile, Lodha appealed to the Jain community to contribute towards relief efforts for drought-affected people in the state. He urged every member of the community to contribute at least Rs 100 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Announcing the community's contribution, Gandhi said the Akhil Bharatiya Jain Minority Federation had pledged Rs 51 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Gandhi also said the corporation was working on initiatives such as scholarships, financial assistance for widows to start businesses, modernisation of Jain pathshalas and development of vihar dhams.

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511 Beneficiaries Receive Rs 51 Crore

Under the first phase of three schemes — the Seth Walchand Hirachand Self-Employment Loan Interest Reimbursement Scheme, Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Higher Education Loan Scheme and Women's Self-Help Group Loan Scheme — a total of 511 beneficiaries received loans worth Rs 51 crore.

Shelar distributed representative loan sanction cheques to beneficiaries at the programme.

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