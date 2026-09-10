Maharashtra Issues Over 3.16 Lakh Kunbi Certificates In Marathwada As State Speeds Up Maratha Reservation Process | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has accelerated the process of issuing Kunbi, Maratha-Kunbi and Kunbi-Maratha certificates in Marathwada, with 3,16,977 certificates issued from 3,17,569 applications received so far, Industries and Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant said.

Transparency Assured In Maratha Reservation Documentation

Speaking to reporters at the Smart City office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Samant said the government was committed to maintaining transparency in the process and providing the Maratha community with a legal and sustainable reservation.

The process has been expedited across the eight Marathwada districts—Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Beed, Latur and Dharashiv. Samant said 2,95,305 certificates had been issued in connection with the 10 per cent reservation.

Over 16,000 Caste Verification Applications Cleared

On caste verification, he said 21,051 applications had been received, of which 16,110 cases had been cleared and certificates issued. Only 64 applications, or around 0.3 per cent, had been rejected, while the remaining cases were under process.

The government has also made 57 lakh old records identified so far available to the public. Special camps will be held from September 10 to 17 at the gram panchayat level to help citizens access the records and complete the required documentation.

Samant said the Justice Shinde Committee’s Marathwada tour began on September 7 and the administration was reviewing the progress in coordination with district officials and caste verification committees.

He said the process of issuing certificates based on the Hyderabad Gazetteer had begun, while the government would seek the Advocate General’s opinion on related applications. The state has also taken a positive stand on implementing the Satara and Kolhapur Gazetteers, he said.

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