Maharashtra ISIS Module Case: Shamil Nachan Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

NIA Special Court on Wednesday sent Shamil Nachan, terror accused in ISIS terror module case, to the judicial custody for 14 days. NIA did not demand the custody of accused. NIA replied on the application filed by defence lawyer Tahira Qureshi that tomorrow NIA will file their "say" to the court.

Tahira Qureshi filed three applications with the NIA court.

1) In the first application, the family of accused Shamim Nachan demanded that the recordings of the raid and recovery process be submitted in court. These recordings are deemed essential evidence that would play a significant role during the trial.

2) In the second application, Shamil Nachan's family demanded the NIA submit a two-month CCTV footage (July And August) from their HeadQuarter of NIA to the court. This footage is crucial for the accused's defense, as it will help establish who visited the NIA office and when to provide statements. This evidence aims to contribute to the clarity of the case during the trial.

3) In the third application, the family of accused Shamil Nachan requested the mirror image of the seized hard disk. They claim that the hard disk contains various court case related papers related to Shamil Nachan's father's case. Obtaining the mirror image of the hard disk is essential for the accused's legal proceedings