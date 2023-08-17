Maharashtra ISIS Module Case: NIA Raids Accused Shamil Saquib's Bhiwandi House, Seizes Host Of Incriminating Material

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out a search on the residence of terror accused Shamil Saquib at Padgha in Bhiwandi taluka at 3.00 a.m. on Thursday. The search was a part of its investigation into the Maharashtra Terror Module case.

This step is a crucial part of the ongoing investigation. The primary objective of the search was to recover critical evidence, which includes Shamil Saquib Nachan's phone, laptop, and other electronic devices. The agency aims to retrieve essential data from these devices, potentially shedding light on his activities and connections.

Retrieving Electronic Devices and Financial Information

Additionally, the NIA is also seeking information related to his bank transactions and other documents relevant to his business activities on suspicion of terror funding.

According to reliable sources, Shamil Nachan has reportedly admitted his presence in Kondhwa, Pune, during April 2022, when a terror workshop took place. This workshop was specifically focused on the fabrication, creation, and testing of IED explosives.

Insights into the Terror Workshop

Third-year mechanical engineering dropout, Shamil Nachan shared that they opted for a washing machine timer during the IED creation process. This distinctive choice diverges significantly from the common practice of using watches or clocks in similar activities.

According to these sources, the intention behind this innovative approach was to deviate from the predictable blast patterns and showcase a different method, highlighting the advanced nature of the Islamic State's terror module's capabilities. During testing, all the accused individuals were present and executed a low-intensity blast at a shop belonging to one of the absconding suspects in the case. This shop is located in Kondhwa.

Read Also Pune: Special Court Remands Five Persons Held In ISIS Module Case In NIA Custody

Anonymity Amidst Adversity

During the investigation, Shamil Nachan also reportedly revealed that while involved in the fabrication, creation, and testing of IED explosives, all individuals were instructed to wear surgical masks to conceal their identities from one another.

They were explicitly instructed not to share their names with fellow participants, except for accused Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, accused Kadir Pathan, and one of the absconding accused.

This practice of wearing surgical masks was followed by all the arrested terror suspect accused, including Shamil Nachan himself. The purpose behind this pattern was to minimize the risk.if any individual being apprehended by the police or any other agency, they would be unable to reveal the identities or faces even if tortured. All the accused were explicitly instructed not to bring their mobile phones or any other gadgets into the IED workshop. They were instructed to enter the premises empty-handed.

Saquib Nachan's Involvement

According to the NIA investigation, Shamil Nachan moved to Pune along with another accused Akif Nachan. Akif Nachan allegedly arranged all the materials and devices needed to make explosive devices.They used a Volkswagen car borrowed from one zarar, who stays in Padgha and upon reaching Pune they stayed at the house of an accused person who is currently absconding in this case.

Shamil Nachan initially denied that his father, Saquib Nachan, was aware of his involvement. However, later he reportedly confirmed to NIA officials that a few months ago, he had informed his father, Saquib Nachan, about everything. In response, Saquib Nachan expressed anger and scolded both Shamil and Akif Nachan, instructing them to distance themselves from such activities. Saquib Nachan was also called in for questioning by the NIA authorities. Saquib is a former member of SIMI and Indian Mujahideen.