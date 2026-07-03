Maharashtra Introduces New Clinical Establishments Bill To Replace 1949 Act, Mandate Registration For All Healthcare Facilities

Health Minister Prakash Abitkar | X - @abitkar_prakash

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday introduced the Maharashtra Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Bill in the State Legislature, proposing a comprehensive legal framework to regulate all healthcare facilities across the state. The legislation seeks to improve transparency, accountability and quality of healthcare services by making registration mandatory for all clinical establishments.

1949 Nursing Homes Act Outdated, Says Government

The Bill, tabled by Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, will replace the nearly eight-decade-old Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1949, which currently governs only nursing homes and maternity homes. The government said the existing law has become inadequate as it does not cover the diverse range of healthcare institutions that have emerged over the years.

Once enacted, the new law will require hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres, day-care centres and other healthcare establishments operating under recognised systems of medicine to obtain registration and comply with prescribed minimum standards.

Uniform Regulatory Mechanism for Transparency and Accountability

According to the Bill's Statement of Objects and Reasons, the legislation aims to establish a uniform regulatory mechanism for clinical establishments, ensuring greater transparency in healthcare delivery and improved accountability of service providers.

The proposed law provides for the constitution of a State Council for Clinical Establishments, which will be responsible for prescribing minimum standards for infrastructure, facilities and services to be provided by different categories of healthcare institutions.

Regional Authorities to Grant and Cancel Registrations

The Bill also proposes setting up regional registering authorities to grant provisional and permanent registration, renew licences, monitor compliance and cancel registrations in cases of violations.

To improve transparency for patients, every registered clinical establishment will be required to prominently display its registration certificate as well as the rates and charges for the services it offers.

A key feature of the legislation is the inclusion of a Charter of Patients' Rights, under which patients will have the right to receive complete information regarding their illness, diagnosis, proposed treatment, available options and the estimated cost of treatment.

The Bill further empowers authorities to inspect registered clinical establishments, maintain a comprehensive state register of healthcare facilities and initiate action against institutions violating the provisions of the law. It also provides for penalties for non-compliance, establishes a dedicated fund for the State Council and authorises the state government to issue directions for effective implementation of the Act.

The government said the proposed legislation draws from the provisions of the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, while creating a Maharashtra-specific regulatory framework to strengthen oversight of the state's healthcare sector.

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