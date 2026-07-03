Maharashtra Introduces Bill To Bring All Healthcare Facilities Under Uniform Regulatory Framework

Maharashtra has introduced a Bill proposing uniform regulation, mandatory registration and patient rights for all healthcare establishments | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 3, 2026: The Maharashtra government on Friday introduced the Maharashtra Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Bill in the Legislative Assembly, proposing a comprehensive legal framework to regulate all healthcare institutions in the state and improve transparency, accountability and quality of medical services.

The Bill, tabled by Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, seeks to replace the Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1949, which currently governs only nursing and maternity homes and no longer reflects the state's expanding healthcare sector.

Uniform Regulatory Framework Proposed

The proposed legislation makes it mandatory for all hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and other clinical establishments to register with the government.

It aims to bring healthcare facilities functioning under all recognised systems of medicine under a single regulatory framework while ensuring compliance with prescribed minimum standards.

A key provision of the Bill is the establishment of a State Council for Clinical Establishments, which will prescribe standards for infrastructure, services and patient care for different categories of healthcare institutions. Regional registration authorities will also be created to oversee the registration, renewal and cancellation of licences.

Focus On Transparency And Patient Rights

To promote transparency, all registered healthcare facilities will be required to prominently display their registration certificates as well as the rates charged for various medical services.

The Bill also incorporates a Patients' Rights Charter, entitling patients to receive clear information about their diagnosis, treatment plan, nature of illness and the estimated cost of treatment.

The proposed law empowers authorities to inspect registered clinical establishments, maintain a statewide digital register of healthcare facilities and take action against institutions violating prescribed norms. It also provides for penalties for non-compliance and the creation of a dedicated fund to support the functioning of the State Council.

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According to the government, although the legislation draws from the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, it has been tailored to provide Maharashtra with its own comprehensive regulatory framework for the healthcare sector, addressing the state's specific administrative and public health requirements.

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