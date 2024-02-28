Maharashtra Interim Budget Envisions Mahavista & Maharashtra Bhavans In Srinagar & Ayodhya | Kunal Patil

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday, presented an interim budget for the next four months, with an outlay of Rs6,00,522 crore for 2024-25, with basic thrust on investments in infrastructure projects and an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, said that the remaining budget will be presented in the assembly session after the general elections.

Mahavista: Proposals will be invited from international architects for the redevelopment of government buildings at Mantralaya and surrounding areas with state of the art facilities. It has also been decided to construct Maharashtra Bhavan at Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir and Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya to provide better and safer facilities to the tourists and devotees of the state at reasonable rates.

Certain key provisions

In both these places, the respective state governments have provided land at prime locations for which a provision of Rs 77 Cr is proposed. The revenue receipts are proposed at Rs4,98,758 crore and revenue expenditure is placed at Rs5,08,734 crore, leaving a deficit of Rs9,734 crore. The fiscal deficit is estimated to be Rs99,288 crore, which Pawar claimed is “within the limits set by the Fiscal Responsibility and Financial Management Act”.

Pawar has made a provision of Rs9,193 crore for the planning department, Rs2,205 crore for the employment guarantee scheme, Rs71 crore for the Marathi department, and Rs18,165 crore for the district annual plan. The budget also has a provision of Rs15,893 crore for the development of backward castes, and Rs15,360 crore for adivasi development. In an effort to please all sections of society, the budget features development opportunities for farmers, workers, women, students, youths, backward classes, minorities, and industries and businesses