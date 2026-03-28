Maharashtra Inks 15 MoUs At PULSE 2026: ₹720 Crore Investments And Global Partnerships To Transform Healthcare Ecosystem

At PULSE 2026, Maharashtra reinforced its ambition to lead India’s healthcare transformation, announcing a total of 15 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs)—including three high-value investment agreements worth Rs 720 crore and 12 strategic partnerships spanning global academia, healthcare innovation, and system-wide capacity building. | X @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai: At PULSE 2026, Maharashtra reinforced its ambition to lead India’s healthcare transformation, announcing a total of 15 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs)—including three high-value investment agreements worth Rs 720 crore and 12 strategic partnerships spanning global academia, healthcare innovation, and system-wide capacity building.

Financial Backbone

The investment MoUs form the financial backbone of the state’s expanding healthcare economy. Nipro Pharma Packaging committed Rs 200 crore toward expanding its manufacturing footprint in the state, while Pharmax pledged Rs 470 crore and Savvycare added Rs 50 crore. These investments are aligned with Maharashtra’s upcoming Bulk Drug Park, being developed through a public-private partnership with Ramky Infrastructure and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. Together, they signal a strong push toward strengthening domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply chain resilience.

Alongside these investments, the state unveiled twelve strategic MoUs designed to elevate Maharashtra’s healthcare ecosystem to global standards. Leading international institutions such as the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow and the University of Leeds entered long-term partnerships focusing on clinical training, research, and innovation. Manchester Metropolitan University Institute of Sport committed to advancing sports and exercise medicine education through specialised Centres of Excellence.

Future-Ready Care

On the technology and care delivery front, collaborations with 4baseCare and Medtronic will establish Centres of Excellence in precision oncology and stroke care, respectively. Other partnerships span nursing innovation, AI-led diagnostics, VR-based medical training, and mental health initiatives—collectively targeting a future-ready healthcare system.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the MoUs as a defining step in building a globally competitive healthcare ecosystem, noting that the agreements reflect both economic intent and institutional depth. The initiatives align closely with the state’s long-term Viksit Maharashtra Vision 2047, where healthcare is positioned as a key driver of growth, innovation, and employment.

With these 15 MoUs, Maharashtra has created one of the most comprehensive state-led healthcare partnership portfolios in India—combining capital investment with global collaboration to accelerate the next decade of transformation.

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