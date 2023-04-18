 Maharashtra: IndiGo flight suffers tail strike while landing at Nagpur; probe on
The IndiGo airlines on Tuesday in a statement said that a flight from Mumbai suffered a tail strike while landing in Nagpur. They said that the incident happened on April 14.

"Flight 6E 203 from Mumbai had a tail strike while landing at Nagpur on 14th April. The aircraft was declared grounded at Nagpur airport for assessment and repairs. The incident is being investigated," the airline company said in their statement.

Further details awaited

