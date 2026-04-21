Maharashtra: ‘I Came Not As Deputy Chief Minister, But As A Son Of Soil,’ Says Dy CM Eknath Shinde In Satara | VIDEO

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | X - mieknathshinde

Mumbai, April 20: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde delivered an emotional and assertive message during a grand civic felicitation ceremony held in Angapur Panchkroshi of Satara district, stating that he connects with people not through position, but as a “son of the soil.”

Shinde emphasises grassroots connection

“I have not come here as the Deputy Chief Minister, but as a son of the soil. I go where others don’t,” Shinde said, underlining his commitment to reaching remote and neglected regions. He highlighted that development must not remain confined to big cities but should extend to small villages and interior areas.

Temple visit and spiritual reflections

During his visit, Shinde offered prayers at the ancient Hemadpanthi Ganpati temple in Angapur and expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity for darshan.

He credited divine blessings for helping him overcome challenges in his political journey. He mentioned that the visit materialised due to the efforts of local leaders, including Sharad Kanse.

Recalling his time during the Guwahati political phase, Shinde spoke about a devotee from Pune whose prayers to Lord Ganpati strengthened his faith in difficult times. He also shared anecdotes of visiting remote villages, including a temple inauguration in Konkan, emphasising that leadership must reach every corner.

Focus on governance and welfare schemes

Referring to his tenure as Chief Minister, Shinde said that 567 key decisions were taken to benefit citizens. He highlighted major schemes such as the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’, farmer welfare initiatives, and student-centric programmes. He firmly stated that the Ladki Bahin scheme would continue regardless of political changes.

On agriculture, he noted that the state government supplemented the Centre’s ₹6,000 Kisan Yojana benefit by adding another ₹6,000, ensuring farmers receive ₹12,000 annually. He also pointed out that compensation norms have been simplified and irrigation projects accelerated.

Praise for Satara and electoral mandate

Praising Satara’s legacy, Shinde said the soil of the district inspires people to stand against injustice. Calling himself a son of Satara, he described the felicitation as an emotional moment. He also acknowledged the contribution of soldiers from the region serving at the nation’s borders.

Thanking the public for their support in elections, he said the ruling alliance received a historic mandate of 232 seats. He also appreciated party workers for their performance in local body polls.

Development push and infrastructure plans

Highlighting development initiatives, Shinde announced that funding for pilgrimage sites has been increased from ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore. He added that financial assistance for Warkari ‘dindis’ has been introduced.

Directing district authorities, including Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai, he instructed that development projects in the region should not face any shortage of funds.

He further spoke about infrastructure efforts, including bridges connecting Konkan and Western Maharashtra, and emphasised creating local employment opportunities to curb migration.

Commitment to public welfare

“We were not born with a golden spoon, but we are working to bring golden days into people’s lives,” Shinde said, adding that earning people’s trust is the true measure of success.

He assured farmers that they would never be abandoned and expressed his commitment to their welfare. He also praised Angapur’s ‘One Village, One Ganpati’ tradition as an ideal example of preserving culture.

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Describing the felicitation as a heartfelt gesture rather than a formal event, Shinde said it belonged to the people—his “brothers, sisters, farmers, and senior citizens.” He concluded by thanking the citizens and reaffirming his resolve to accelerate development work.

Event attended by leaders and citizens

Several leaders, party office-bearers, and a large number of citizens were present at the event.

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