Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Shares How Ordinary Party Worker Jyoti Waghmare Unexpectedly Elevated To Rajya Sabha Seat

Mumbai: Revealing a little-known detail about Dr Jyoti Waghmare’s surprise Rajya Sabha nomination, deputy CM Eknath Shinde said the documents required for the formalities were obtained from her under the pretext of preparing papers for a committee on Ladki Bahin Yojana. It was only when Dr Waghmare signed the nomination form just before the deadline, she realised the documents were actually meant for her for the Rajya Sabha seat, Shinde added.

He shared the story during the Shivdurga Samman function organised by the party's women’s wing at the Shanmukhanand Hall on International Women’s Day. “A beloved sister like Jyoti Waghmare is entering the Rajya Sabha. She had never imagined becoming a member of parliament,” Shinde said. He asserted that the Shiv Sena is a party of ordinary people whose real strength lies in its committed grassroots workers, who set aside personal ambitions and devote themselves to the organisation. “The Shiv Sena promises that a dedicated worker striving to strengthen the party will be rewarded even without asking for it,” Shinde remarked.

Shinde’s revelation assumes significance amid intense debate over the nomination of Dr Waghmare, who comes from a humble background in Solapur. A professor with over a decade of experience, she is proficient in five languages – Marathi, English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu. She was earlier associated with the Congress before joining Shinde Sena.

Her nomination followed hectic internal discussions, with senior party leaders including former MP Rahul Shewale, Gajanan Kirtikar and former Union minister Anandrao Adsul being top contenders.

Dr Waghmare, who was felicitated at the event, hailed Shinde, saying he is a leader who elevates ordinary people to extraordinary positions. “As a CM (earlier), he ensured respect and dignity for women,” she said. Expressing gratitude, she remarked that while even God sometimes requires a vow before granting wishes, Shinde fulfils people’s aspirations without conditions.

Other awardees were Sonali Kocharekar, Smita Bamane, Shubhangi Patil, Dr. Kanchan Bagal, Sujata Kommuawade, Suvarna Sable, Komal Tayde, Deepti Idekar, Sneha Gujjalwar and advocate Vandana Sherkhane. The industries department distributed 50 food trucks to the beneficiaries to promote self-reliance.

Those present at the event included MP Shrikant Shinde, legislative council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, ministers Uday Samant and Prakash Abitkar, among others.

