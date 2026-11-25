Human Rights Commission seeks response from Public Health Secretary as prisoners face delays in surgeries over funding issues | File Photo

Mumbai, November 25, 2026: The State Human Rights Commission has summoned the Principal Secretary of the Public Health Department over delays in providing medical treatment and surgeries to prisoners at government hospitals, including Sir J.J. Hospital, allegedly due to a shortage of funds and delays in sanctioning money for surgical implants.

The Commission has directed the Principal Secretary to be impleaded as a respondent in the proceedings and submit his response on the treatment of prisoners in accordance with the Bombay High Court's directions. The matter will be heard next on November 30, 2026.

Complaints Concerning Four Prisoners

The complaints before the Commission concern four prisoners: Krishna Jadhav, who requires spinal and orthopaedic surgery; Vijay Deepak Sonawane, who has been released on bail; Arun Sandu Dhaneshwar, who requires cardiac surgery and care; and Salman Khan, who requires spinal and orthopaedic treatment.

During the hearing, Dr Niraj Jadhav, appearing on behalf of Sir J.J. Hospital authorities, submitted an affidavit stating that the costs of specialised surgical implants and non-standard accessories required for prisoners' surgeries must be sanctioned and disbursed in advance by the respective prison authorities or the Home Department.

The affidavit further stated that the funds or cheques should reach the treating hospital or vendor well before the scheduled surgery to ensure timely procurement of implants and avoid delays in treating complications. It also sought the formulation of an advance emergency financial sanction mechanism to directly fund surgical implants and accessories for prisoners.

The Commission, however, said that the affidavit was not in terms with the High Court's orders. The High Court, in one of its orders concerning a prisoner's health, had directed government hospitals and doctors to provide immediate medical attention and surgery to prisoners without insisting on payment for treatment.

The Commission thus directed the Home Department and prison authorities to instruct the concerned officials to comply with the High Court's directions.

Funds Allocated To 33 Prisons

The Commission also took on record a submission made by Additional Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services) Suhas Warke, stating that the government had allocated Rs 1 crore for the financial year 2026-27, which was distributed among 33 prisons based on their assessed requirements and expenditure over the preceding three years.

However, the list submitted by the prison authorities revealed that three prisoners had been deprived of treatment due to a lack of funds. Of these, two were subsequently released on bail, while the third was transferred to Nashik Central Prison. The medical officer of Mumbai Central Prison, Dr Aman Pandey, also submitted details of 10 prisoners whose treatment had been affected by delays in financial sanctions.

The statement showed that in several cases, the documents filed before the Commission revealed that some prisoners had to pay for procedures themselves, while others received treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. In some cases, despite approval being granted, the treasury refused to release the sanctioned amount.

Surgery Delayed Over Payment Refusal

One of the cases involved Sanjay Ramesh Nakate, who was diagnosed with severe compression of nerves at various lumbar levels and was advised spinal surgery. Although approval for Rs 1 lakh was received, the treasury refused payment on the ground that the payment could not be made against an estimate. Consequently, the patient was discharged from Sir J.J. Hospital without surgery and advised to return once funds were available. He is currently admitted to the prison hospital awaiting surgery.

Another case involved a prisoner (name withheld), who was diagnosed with colon cancer with perforation and required emergency surgery. Although Rs 2 lakh had been approved, the treasury refused payment. The prison authorities eventually used their own funds to ensure that the life-saving surgery was carried out. He returned to prison on August 4, 2026, after the procedure.

The statement also mentioned the case of Godfrey Thomas Alwaris, who was diagnosed with ischaemic heart disease with triple-vessel disease and advised bypass surgery estimated to cost Rs 2.04 lakh. Although approval was received on July 24, the procedure was not conducted as he was released on bail the following day. In another case, Mahesh Vishwanath Purao, who was advised spinal surgery, received financial assistance through out-of-pocket funds, enabling the treatment to be carried out.

Public Health Department Asked To Respond

The Commission was also informed that the Home Department had submitted a report stating that the treatment of prisoners fell under the purview of the Public Health Department under the Rules of Business. The Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department had accordingly written to the Principal Secretary of the Public Health Department on August 5, 2026, seeking compliance with the Bombay High Court's April 30, 2025, order.

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Observing that the opinion of the Principal Secretary of the Public Health Department was important for deciding the matter, the Commission directed that the official be added as Respondent No. 4 and issued a summons seeking his response to the submissions made on behalf of the Dean of Sir J.J. Hospital regarding the treatment of prisoners under the High Court's directions.

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