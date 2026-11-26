MSHRC Seeks Police Remarks In A Complaint Alleging Negligent Treatment At Mumbai’s KEM Hospital | Prashant Narvekar

Mumbai, November 26, 2026: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) is hearing a case of alleged medical negligence filed by a Nalasopara resident after his mother passed away following treatment at KEM Hospital. The commission had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 4, Mumbai, to submit a report on the matter.

The Commission meanwhile claimed that the matter cannot be closed solely on the basis of the hospital’s report, particularly when it is unclear whether the complainant had approached the police in connection with the alleged negligence.

The police, however, in a report subsequently submitted to the Commission, stated that after collecting all medical documents from KEM Hospital and recording the complainant’s statement, the matter was referred to the Dean of Sir J. J. Hospital on June 18, 2026, for an expert opinion. The report is awaited. The matter has been adjourned to December 1.

The complainant, a Nalasopara resident, has alleged that his mother died due to negligent treatment by doctors at KEM Hospital and has named three doctors from the hospital in his complaint. Meanwhile, the hospital’s Department of Cardiology has submitted a report prepared by Dr Ajay U. Mahajan, Professor and Head of the Department of Cardiology at Seth GS Medical College and KEM Hospital.

Hospital Report Cites Cardiac Condition

The report stated that the patient was suffering from an advanced and irreversible cardiac condition, with severe left ventricular dysfunction and a history of recurrent hospitalisations. It also cited non-compliance with medical therapy as one of the factors contributing to her poor prognosis.

KEM Hospital maintained that all treatment decisions were taken in good faith and in accordance with accepted medical standards and protocols. It stated that the patient was intubated using the proper technique and under aseptic precautions, although the procedure resulted in tongue trauma and minimal bleeding, which was immediately controlled.

The hospital stated that despite appropriate treatment, the patient’s condition deteriorated due to end-stage cardiac disease, superimposed sepsis and multi-organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS).

“She died on October 19, 2025, at 3.20 pm. The cause of death was recorded as cardiogenic shock in a patient with dilated cardiomyopathy, accompanied by acute kidney injury and metabolic acidosis due to MODS,” the report stated.

The hospital denied any delay, denial or deviation from standard medical care, stating that appropriate treatment escalation and specialist consultations were undertaken in time.

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Commission Seeks Police Remarks

However, the Commission observed that the police department’s version was necessary to ascertain whether a complaint had been lodged with the concerned police station. It directed the DCP, Zone 4, to submit his remarks before the next hearing.

FPJ had contacted Dean Harish Pathak, seeking his response, but no communication was received from the other side.

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