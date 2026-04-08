Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Pulls Up MCGM Over Lack Of Burial Grounds In Gorai, Imposes ₹1 Lakh Fine

Maharashtra Human Rights Commission reprimands MCGM over lack of burial facilities in Gorai | File Photo

Mumbai, April 8: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has strongly reprimanded the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for failing to provide basic funeral facilities to residents of Gorai and adjoining areas, terming the lapse a “serious breach of human rights.”

Commission takes suo motu cognisance

Taking suo motu cognisance of a news report highlighting the lack of essential infrastructure in Gorai even decades after independence, the Commission directed the Municipal Commissioner to ensure the creation of owned and registered burial and cremation facilities in Gorai, Manori, and Culvem within three months.

Bench expresses concern over civic failure

The order was passed by a bench headed by Chairperson Justice A.M. Badar and Member Justice Swapna Joshi, which expressed shock that a civic body as resourceful as the MCGM had failed to provide for the dignified disposal of the dead.

“It is really surprising that even after entrustment of the area to one of the richest municipal corporations, basic facilities for disposal of dead bodies with dignity are not provided,” the Commission observed.

MCGM admits lack of facilities

During the proceedings, the MCGM admitted that no registered cemetery or funeral ground exists in the Gorai area, confirming the allegations raised in the news report.

The Commission noted that this amounts to a clear violation of statutory duties under Section 63(11) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, which mandates local bodies to provide such facilities.

Broader infrastructure gaps highlighted

The panel also flagged broader infrastructural gaps, pointing out that while a village dispensary exists, residents continue to lack access to a proper hospital.

Right to dignity extends after death

Emphasising the legal position, the Commission referred to the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, stating that the right to dignity under the law extends even after death.

“The right to dignity encompasses the disposal of dead bodies with dignity,” the Commission held, underscoring that the denial of such facilities violates fundamental human rights.

Also Watch:

Penalty imposed

In addition to infrastructure directives, the Commission imposed a Rs 1 lakh penalty on the MCGM, directing that the amount be paid to the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority within one month.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/