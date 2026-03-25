Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Payment Of Pending Dues To Swachh Bharat, Jal Jeevan Contract Workers Within 30 Days

Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission Mumbai | X @MSHRC_Mumbai

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has directed authorities to clear pending dues of all the contractual workers engaged under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Gramin) and Jal Jeevan Mission within 30 days, holding that non-payment of wages violates their fundamental rights.

Relief for Contract Workers

The order was passed by a bench headed by Justice A.M. Badar while hearing a complaint filed by an association of contract workers, who alleged that they had not been paid honorarium for work carried out in 2025 under the centrally sponsored schemes implemented by the state.

The Commission noted that despite service of summons, officials including the Principal Secretary of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department and the Project Director of the schemes failed to appear or file any reply, leaving the allegations uncontroverted.

Workers in Distress

Relying on documents and representations submitted by the complainants, the Commission observed that workers had been forced to take loans, default on rent and EMIs, and were unable to afford medical treatment due to non-payment of dues.

“Non-payment of honorarium despite extracting work certainly infringes the right to life under Article 21,” the Commission held, adding that such deprivation affects not only workers but also their families.

Calling it a clear case of human rights violation, the Commission directed the authorities to release the pending remuneration within one month.

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