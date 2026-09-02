Maharashtra HSRP Drive: 33,993 Vehicles Penalised, ₹79.13 Lakh In Fines Collected Since July 1

RTO teams across Maharashtra have intensified checks on older vehicles following the expiry of repeated HSRP installation extensions | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 2, 2026: Maharashtra’s enforcement drive against vehicles without High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) has resulted in 33,993 vehicles being penalised and Rs 79.13 lakh collected in fines between July 1 and August 28.

During the period, teams from 60 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) inspected 1,06,668 vehicles across the state, according to transport department data.

HSRP Requirement For Older Vehicles

The HSRP requirement applies to vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. Vehicle owners were given repeated extensions to install the security plates before the enforcement drive began on July 1.

Following the expiry of the extended deadline, RTO teams have intensified checks at various locations and are taking action against vehicles found without the mandatory plates.

Nearly One-Third Penalised

Of the vehicles inspected, nearly one-third were found without HSRP plates and faced penalties. The department has collected Rs 79.13 lakh in fines so far. The enforcement is being carried out through teams attached to 60 RTOs, with inspections covering different parts of the state.

HSRP plates are designed with security features intended to make tampering, duplication and misuse of vehicle registration numbers more difficult. The system is also aimed at making vehicle identification easier for enforcement agencies.

Enforcement Drive To Continue

The latest figures highlight the extent of non-compliance among older vehicles despite the multiple extensions provided by the transport department.

With active enforcement now underway, vehicle owners covered by the requirement face the possibility of penalties if their vehicles are found without the prescribed plates.

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The department is expected to continue inspections as part of the ongoing enforcement campaign. For motorists yet to comply, the figures underline that the HSRP requirement is no longer merely a pending compliance measure but is now being actively enforced on roads across Maharashtra.

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