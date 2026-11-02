Maharashtra Housing Society CCTV Rules: Who Can Access Footage And How To Balance Security With Residents' Right To Privacy | File Pic

Mumbai: CCTV cameras have become an essential security feature in cooperative housing societies. However, a facility intended for collective security must not become an instrument of unnecessary surveillance, personal interference or misuse of authority. There is no separate comprehensive CCTV law for housing societies. Its regulation flows from the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies (MCS) Act, 1960, Rules, registered society bye-laws, applicable criminal laws and privacy legislation.

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Managing committee’s responsibility

Under Sections 72 and 73 of the MCS Act, the general body is the final authority, while the managing committee is responsible for managing society affairs. Section 73(1AB) provides for joint and several responsibility in respect of specified committee decisions and detrimental acts or omissions. Bye-law 158(a)(xix) of the model byelaws, 2014, recognises CCTV as a security appliance forming part of society maintenance. Thus, CCTV is common society infrastructure, not the personal property of the chairman or secretary.

Who can access CCTV footage?

The MCS Act and model byelaws do not prescribe an exhaustive list of authorised CCTV users. The society should therefore adopt a written access policy through a properly recorded committee decision. Access should be restricted to designated persons for legitimate purposes. Security guards may monitor live feeds as part of their duties but should not have unrestricted downloading rights. Neither every committee member nor the chairman or secretary has an automatic right to unrestricted access. Equally, office-bearers cannot claim exclusive ownership of recordings or arbitrarily deny legitimate requests. Members should be able to seek footage concerning incidents affecting their safety or property, subject to privacy safeguards. Section 32 of the MCS Act provides inspection rights in respect of specified society records, but does not grant unrestricted access to all CCTV recordings.

Privacy and unauthorised circulation

Circulating CCTV clips on WhatsApp groups or social media for gossip, personal disputes or public humiliation is unacceptable. Section 66E of the Information Technology Act, 2000, penalises specified violations involving images of a person's private area. However, it does not automatically criminalise every unauthorised sharing of common-area footage. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, also provides for voyeurism in applicable circumstances.

In the Justice K S Puttaswamy v/s Union of India case (2017), the Supreme Court recognised privacy as a fundamental right under Article 21. Cameras should therefore be confined to legitimate security locations such as entrances, lifts, staircases and parking areas, never private residential interiors.

Identifiable CCTV footage also falls within the broader framework of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. Although the substantive provisions of Sections 3– 17 are scheduled to commence in May 2027, societies should prepare appropriate safeguards now.

Need for a formal CCTV policy

Every society should maintain a register of viewing and disclosure, protect passwords, provide a procedure for members to request relevant footage, and immediately preserve recordings relating to complaints or investigations. A reasonable retention period, such as 30 days, may be adopted, subject to preservation requirements. This is a recommended practice, not a statutory period.

The author is director, OPD Peoples Co-operative Bank, FCA and an independent journalist