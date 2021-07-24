Maharashtra: Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad promises to rehabilitate people affected by floods in Mahad; to construct new houses under MHADA

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Taliye village of Mahad in Raigad district to review the flood-like situation following incessant rain in the area.



The Chief Minister said that full compensation will be given to those who were affected by the floods. He added that efforts will be made to avoid loss of life in such incidents in future.

Thackeray consoled the kin of deceased who lost their lives in Taliye village due to landslide following incessant rains. He assured all possible help from the state, including rehabilitation for those affected.



The fatality count in rain-related incidents in Raigad district of Maharashtra reached 47 on Saturday, including 37 in the landslide at Taliye village, the state disaster management department said.

A total of 47 persons have died in Raigad district in the Konkan region in rain-related incidents. The official toll at Taliye village is 37, while the remaining 10 deaths are from two separate incidents of landslide in the same district, it said in the report.