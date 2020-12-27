Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh requests CBI to reveal findings of Sushant Singh Rajput case

Earlier in October, Deshmukh had demanded CBI report into the death to be made public so that people know whether it was a case of suicide or murder.

Bollywood actor Sushant was found dead in his residence of June 14 this year. An initial probe by Mumbai Police concluded that the actor had committed suicide.

The CBI had registered a case on August 6 on the notification of the Centre after the Bihar government recommended for a federal agency probe on the complaint of the late actor's father K.K. Singh.

The CBI had team reached Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave its nod for the federal agency probe. The CBI had recorded the statements of several people in the case and also visited his flat, Cooper hospital and Waterstone resort.

