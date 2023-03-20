Maharashtra: Hindutva group rioters damage women's washroom in Aurangabad over city's name; video viral

Screengrab of the viral video | Twitter

Aurangabad: The city police, late on Sunday evening, filed seven FIRs against suspects for damaging public property and rioting. The suspects were returning from Hindu Jangarjna Rally.

Visuals of the suspects damaging a public washroom signage has been going viral on social media. The signage was damaged because it carried the city's name as Aurangabad and not Sambhajinagar. The government had proposed changing of the name of Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

In the video clips that have gone viral, the suspects, of which some wore orange caps and scarves, could be seen hitting the signage repeatedly on the place where Aurangabad is spelt with a hammer-like object and a stone.

In another video, they were seen tearing apart a flex board--which seems like an advertisement for tuition classes, because it had Aurangabad written on it.

Suspects rioted after hearing communally charged speeches

The suspects reportedly rioted after hearing communally charged speeches at the 'Sakal Hindu Ekatrikaran Samiti' rally called in support of decision to rename Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The city police had earlier denied permission citing that a law and order situation could probably arise due to the rally and it happened. According to a Times of India report, MLA T Raja Singh, Suresh Chavhanke and others made communally charged speeches. Maharashtra's cabinet ministers Sandipan Bhumare and Atul Save were also present.

TOI report stated that even FIRS have been filed in this matter. In the seventh FIR filed, BJP's suspended MLA T Raja Singh with Suresh Chavhanke have been booked under section 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between two different groups.

Public property damaged

Apart from the washroom signage and tearing of flex boards, the rioters pelted stones at Nirala Bazar-based bank, breaking its glasses. They also broke boards of police motor transport section, Bank of Baroda, Devgiri cooperative bank, an E-scooter showroom, a public announcement vehicle hired by women and child welfare department.