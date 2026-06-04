Maharashtra Heritage: ASI To Restore 3 Historic Churches At Vasai Fort, Upgrade Visitor Facilities And Security

Conservation work at Vasai Fort will focus on preserving historic church ruins while improving access control and visitor amenities | Source: Maharashtra Tourism Department

Mumbai, June 4: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has announced plans for conservation work at the ruins of St Baptist Church, St Dominic Church and St Augustine Church within the historic Vasai Fort. The plans also include the installation of a mild-steel sliding gate at the main entrance and the development of visitor amenities.

In an official communication, the ASI’s Mumbai Circle responded to a public grievance submitted through the Prime Minister’s grievance portal regarding the conservation and preservation of the centuries-old fort. The reply was addressed to Mumbai resident Vinod Roshan D’Souza, who had raised concerns about the condition of the protected monument.

ASI outlines conservation measures

The ASI stated that Vasai Fort is a centrally protected monument under its jurisdiction and is maintained in accordance with the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958, and the Rules of 1959.

The measures form part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to preserve one of Maharashtra’s most significant heritage landmarks while improving visitor management and public facilities.

The sprawling fort complex has a perimeter of approximately 3,300 metres and extends over around 109 acres. The site contains seven churches, a citadel and several other archaeological structures, making its conservation a large-scale and continuing exercise.

Source: Maharashtra Tourism Department

Restoration work completed

According to the ASI, significant restoration work has already been completed at the St Franciscan Church, St Gonsalo Garcia Church and the historic Balle Killa area.

The works included removal of vegetation and invasive growth from walls, stone flooring, construction of stone aprons, wall pointing, waterproofing and debris clearance. Roadside grill fencing has also been installed to prevent unauthorised entry.

Source: Maharashtra Tourism Department

Further conservation efforts are underway at the Misericordia Structure, where vegetation clearance, wall repairs and debris removal are in progress.

The ASI also confirmed that wooden gates are being installed at both the sea and land entrances of the fort, while grill fencing is being erected in remaining sections of the complex.

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Located 50 kilometres north of Mumbai, Vasai Fort (Fort Bassein) is a majestic coastal ruins site along Maharashtra's coastline. Originally a 15th-century maritime and shipbuilding hub under the Gujarat Sultanate, it was captured by the Portuguese in the 1530s. They transformed it into a formidable bastion and flourishing colony filled with opulent churches, convents, and marketplaces.

For over two centuries, the fort served as the heart of Portuguese power in Western India. This era ended in 1739 when the Marathas, led by Chimaji Appa, successfully captured it, before the British took control in the 19th century.

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