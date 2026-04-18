World Heritage Day 2026: Top Reasons To Explore Famous Historical Sites In Mumbai Like Gateway Of India, Worli Fort & More

By: Sunanda Singh | April 18, 2026
On World Heritage Day 2026, explore Mumbai’s iconic historical sites like the Gateway of India and Worli Fort, celebrating rich cultural heritage, timeless architecture, and the city’s vibrant past.
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If you want to explore Mumbai's historical sites, then start from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), formerly Victoria Terminus. The stunning UNESCO World Heritage Site was completed in 1887 and is known for its Venetian Gothic architecture.
The Worli Fort is another site to visit in the city. Though it is often incorrectly assumed to have been built by the Portuguese. The fort was built by the British around 1675.
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One of Mumbai's landmarks, the Rajabai Clock Tower, was completed in the 1870s and houses the University of Mumbai's library.
Mahakali Caves is a hidden gem that is located in Andheri. The Buddhist caves were built between the 4th century BCE and the 6th century BCE.
Sunanda Singh
Kanheri Caves are situated in Sanjay Gandhi National Park. It is renowned for its ancient paintings, sculptures, and rock carvings, making it a must-visit destination for history enthusiasts and art lovers alike.
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Don't forget to visit the Gateway of India, a majestic archway that stands grandly against a misty, rain-swept sky; enjoy the old-world charm and sea view.
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