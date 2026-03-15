Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Urges Mumbai's Top Private Hospitals To Join PMJAY To Boost Affordable Care

Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar | File Pic

Mumbai: Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar recently appealed to leading private hospitals in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to actively participate in the integrated Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) to expand access to affordable healthcare for citizens.

Minister Chairs Key Discussion

The appeal was made during a meeting held at Mantralaya under the chairmanship of the minister to encourage reputed private hospitals in the region to join the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. Minister of State for Public Health and Family Welfare Meghna Sakore-Bordikar, attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Abitkar said the state government’s primary objective is to ensure quality and affordable healthcare for poor and needy citizens. He noted that the integrated Ayushman Bharat–PMJAY and MJPJAY schemes are being implemented effectively, and participation from large and reputed private hospitals would help extend the benefits to a greater number of patients.

Modern Treatments for Middle Class

“In a metropolis like Mumbai, advanced medical facilities are available in many leading private hospitals. Their participation in these schemes will ensure that poor and middle-class patients also gain access to modern and specialised treatments,” the minister said. He assured that the government would extend all necessary support to ensure effective implementation of the schemes and urged private and charitable hospitals to come forward with a sense of social responsibility.

Read Also CBI Nabs Proclaimed Offender In Mumbai After 11 Years On The Run In 24-Year-Old Bank Fraud Case

Abitkar further said that the state government has increased the number of treatments covered under the scheme from 1,356 to 2,399, along with an increase in treatment package rates. The process for hospital empanelment has been made fully online, transparent and time-bound. Hospitals meeting quality standards are also being provided additional incentives.

Timely Settlement of Claims

He added that claims submitted by hospitals are being settled regularly within a short time frame. Due to several reforms introduced over the past year, there has been a significant increase in the number of patients treated under the schemes as well as the overall expenditure on healthcare services.

The minister also urged district coordinators of the scheme to work in coordination with local public representatives to ensure effective implementation. He called upon elected representatives to monitor the functioning of the scheme and take the initiative to hold regular meetings of district-level public health committees chaired by the respective guardian ministers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/