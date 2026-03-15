CBI Nabs Proclaimed Offender In Mumbai After 11 Years On The Run In 24-Year-Old Bank Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested accused Harpal Singh Ahuja, a proclaimed offender in connection with a 24-Year-old case related to bank fraud, officials informed on Sunday. |

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested accused Harpal Singh Ahuja, a proclaimed offender in connection with a 24-Year-old case related to bank fraud, officials informed on Sunday. The accused was traced in Mumbai and was arrested from Kalyan.

Case Filed in 2001, Chargesheet in 2003

The CBI registered the instant case on April 27, 2001, and after completion of investigation, a chargesheet was filed on March 19, 2003 against accused Harpal Singh Ahuja and others.

The accused Harpal Singh Ahuja, being the main conspirator, absconded during the trial proceedings in 2014. He was declared a proclaimed offender by the special court, CBI, Ghaziabad on August 02, 2014. An open-dated arrest warrant was also issued by the court on August 01, 2017.

Other Accused Already Convicted

The trial proceedings against the other accused persons have been concluded, but the trial against accused Harpal Singh Ahuja, warranting his presence before the Court, is still pending.

"During 11 years of evading justice, the accused Harpal Singh Ahuja changed his locations between Mumbai and Faridabad. Finally, after strenuous efforts, the accused was traced in Mumbai and was arrested on March 12, 2026 from Kalyan. The arrested accused was brought and produced before the special judge, CBI court, Ghaziabad, and has been remanded to judicial custody," said a CBI official.

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