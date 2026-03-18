Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Announces 500-Bed Govt Hospital In Nanded With Fresh Funding

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar | X - @abitkar_prakash

Mumbai, March 17: Maharashtra Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar announced that a 500-bed government hospital will be developed in Nanded, with fresh financial allocation to be made for the project.

Government plans fresh approval for hospital project

Replying to a calling attention motion raised by MLA Srijaya Chavan in the state Assembly, Abitkar said the government is focusing on strengthening public healthcare services and ensuring affordable, quality treatment through various health schemes.

He informed that the Nanded District Hospital was earlier upgraded from 100 to 300 beds with administrative approval of Rs 138 crore, and later approval was also granted for expansion to 500 beds. However, the project did not take off. Following a review of incomplete projects, administrative approvals worth around Rs 1,707 crore—including this hospital—were cancelled as work had not begun.

Project to be revived amid rising demand

Considering the rising population and increasing patient load in Nanded, the government is now planning to re-approve the project under a new financial proposal. Abitkar said the government is positive about granting fresh approval and funds, and work is expected to begin soon.

Phased development of healthcare infrastructure

He added that healthcare infrastructure across the state will be developed in phases, taking into account local needs, public representatives’ demands, and available resources.

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Action against private hospitals for violations

On the issue of regulating private hospital charges, the minister said that while there is no separate law, hospitals are mandated under existing rules to display their service rates. Action has been taken against violators, including issuing notices and cancelling licences in some cases.

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