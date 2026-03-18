'Maharashtra Govt Plans To Create 40 Lakh Jobs Through ₹30 Lakh Crore Investments,' Says Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha outlines plans to boost jobs through investments, ITI revamp and youth schemes | File Photo

Mumbai, March 17: Maharashtra Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that lakhs of employment opportunities will be created in the state through a strong push for skill development under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Push for job creation through investment and reforms

Replying to a discussion on employment in the Legislative Council, Lodha said Maharashtra is leading the country in attracting foreign investment, which is expected to generate large-scale job opportunities for youth.

He added that major reforms in vocational education and training are underway, with financial support of Rs 4,200 crore from the Asian Development Bank and Rs 1,400 crore from the World Bank for revamping ITIs.

Plan to transform ITIs and employment exchanges

The minister said the government plans to transform Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and employment exchanges within the next two years, while strengthening coordination with industries to enhance job placements.

Mahafund scheme to boost startups

Highlighting new initiatives, Lodha announced that the ambitious Chief Minister Mahafund Scheme will be launched in April to boost startups and entrepreneurship.

Under the scheme, around 30 lakh youth will be screened through an online process, with 1 lakh selected candidates eligible for loans of up to Rs 5 lakh with partial interest support. Successful startups may receive further financial assistance of up to Rs 25 lakh.

Focus on overseas employment opportunities

He also said the government will establish a dedicated mechanism to facilitate overseas employment opportunities for youth. Training in foreign languages such as German and French is already being provided in Mumbai, and similar centres will be set up at six locations across the state.

Youth training and digital job matching initiatives

Additionally, Lodha outlined a six-point programme under the Chief Minister Youth Training Scheme, including reservation in short-term ITI courses, priority in self-employment schemes, job fairs, and a digital matchmaking portal to connect youth with industries.

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Large investment commitments to generate jobs

He added that investment commitments worth Rs 30 lakh crore secured at global platforms like Davos have the potential to generate over 40 lakh jobs, many of which will be skill-based, further strengthening employment prospects in Maharashtra.

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