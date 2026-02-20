Maharashtra Health Department Tightens Oversight Of Outsourced Hospital Services, Warns Of Strict Action

Minister Prakash Abitkar chairs a high-level review meeting at Mantralaya to tighten monitoring of outsourced healthcare services across Maharashtra’s government hospitals | X - @abitkar_prakash

Mumbai, Feb 20: The Maharashtra Public Health Department has stepped up monitoring of services delivered through outsourced agencies across the state. A high-level review meeting was held at Mantralaya early this week to assess the performance of private institutions providing critical healthcare and support services in government hospitals.

Minister warns of strict action against irregularities

During the meeting, Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar warned that strict action would be taken against any outsourced agency found guilty of irregularities. He said violations of contract terms or government norms would invite penalties, termination of contracts, and even blacklisting.

Wide range of services operated by private agencies

Key services in the public health system — including CT scan, MRI, dialysis, STEMI care, X-ray, blood testing (HLL), emergency medical services (108 and 102), manpower supply, food services, sanitation, technical support, maintenance and repair, and vehicle supply — are currently operated by private agencies.

The minister directed district-level officials to carry out detailed inspections to ensure strict compliance with contractual conditions and departmental guidelines.

Inspection reports sought within 15 days

He emphasised that outsourced institutions must pay employees as per prescribed norms, provide nutritious food to patients, maintain proper sanitation standards, and ensure transparency and quality in service delivery.

District Civil Surgeons and District Health Officers have been asked to submit inspection reports within 15 days. If violations are found, bills of the concerned institutions will be withheld and further action initiated.

Officials warned against negligence

The minister also cautioned that officials showing negligence or supporting erring service providers would face action. He instructed that information about outsourced facilities should be widely disseminated so that maximum citizens can avail themselves of the services.

Also Watch:

Review of disease control and maternal health initiatives

The meeting further reviewed the progress of statewide screening and eradication drives for sickle cell disease, anaemia, filariasis, tuberculosis, and malaria, along with initiatives aimed at reducing maternal mortality.

Stressing that government hospitals remain the primary healthcare support for common citizens, the minister directed officials to ensure compassionate treatment and quality healthcare services. Senior officials, including the Health Director and Deputy Director, attended the meeting.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/