Maharashtra: ‘Hariyali Ka Sankalp’ Initiative Creates Jobs For 200 Rural Women In Gadchiroli

Women in Gadchiroli receive training and employment through a large-scale afforestation and nursery development initiative | File Photo

Mumbai, May 8: An environmental and livelihood initiative titled Hariyali Ka Sankalp – Prakriti aur Pragati ke Saath is generating employment opportunities for nearly 200 rural and tribal women in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli through a large-scale afforestation and nursery development project.

Afforestation project launched in Gadchiroli

The initiative is being jointly implemented by MIAM Charitable Trust with the aim of combining ecological restoration with sustainable livelihood generation in the region.

As part of the project, a plant nursery spread over nearly 25 acres has been established with a production capacity of approximately 5,00,000 saplings. The nursery is expected to support afforestation drives and enhance green cover in the district while creating long-term income opportunities for local communities.

Women receive training in nursery management

The project has emerged as a significant source of employment for women from rural and tribal backgrounds, many of whom are receiving structured training in nursery management and plant cultivation techniques.

The training includes seed sowing and propagation, soil preparation, composting, polybag preparation, and vegetative propagation methods such as grafting and cutting.

Initiative aims to support self-employment

Organisers said the initiative is designed not only to provide wage-based employment but also to equip participants with practical agricultural and horticultural skills that can support future self-employment opportunities.

MIAM Charitable Trust, a non-profit organisation founded in 2020 by Nitu Joshi, works in the areas of rural development, healthcare access, employment generation and community welfare, particularly in underserved and tribal regions.

Founder highlights commitment to service

Speaking about the initiative, Joshi said, “The purpose of my life is to serve people and animals. I try, to the best of my ability, to help those in need.”

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Project backed by Surjagud Ispat Pvt Ltd

The project, which has the support of Surjagud Ispat Pvt. Ltd, aims to integrate environmental conservation with socio-economic development, with afforestation initiatives promoting sustainability, community participation and rural employment, said MIAM Charitable Trust.

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