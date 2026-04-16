Centre For Transforming India Launches Startup Sakhi To Empower Rural Women Entrepreneurs In Maharashtra | Representational Image

Centre for Transforming India (CFTI) has launched Startup Sakhi, a new initiative aimed at promoting women’s entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods through Self-Help Groups (SHGs), with its pilot rollout planned in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

The programme is expected to attract between 8,000 and 10,000 applications in its first phase, out of which around 1,000 women will be supported directly. Officials said the initiative is designed to create a scalable model for women-led economic empowerment across the country.

Startup Sakhi will provide a structured pathway for first-time entrepreneurs, combining financial assistance with training and mentorship. SHGs can submit business ideas in simple or local languages within a one-month application window.

In the first round, 100 SHGs will be shortlisted and provided Rs 10,000 each along with basic training. The support aims to cover initial costs such as travel and participation, which often prevent women from accessing such opportunities.

Subsequent rounds will offer higher levels of funding and guidance. In the second stage, 50 SHGs will receive Rs 25,000 each along with advanced mentorship. The top 25 groups will then undergo an incubation phase, focusing on business planning, financial management, digital tools, and presentation skills.

In the final stage, the top five SHGs will be awarded cash prizes, including Rs 5 lakh for the winner, Rs 3 lakh for the runner-up, Rs 2 lakh for third place, and Rs 50,000 each for fourth and fifth positions. Continued support will also be extended to help scale their ventures.

Speaking on the launch, Amit Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer of CFTI, said the initiative aims to bridge gaps in access to resources, skills and confidence among rural women entrepreneurs. He added that the long-term goal is to build a nationwide model enabling more women to establish and sustain businesses.

Also Watch:

The programme is backed by institutional and CSR funding and focuses on long-term capacity building through mentorship, skill development and on-ground training.

Founded in 2009 under the Indian Trusts Act, CFTI is a non-profit organisation recognised by NITI Aayog. It works across sectors such as education, health, water and sanitation, and women’s empowerment, with a strong focus on grassroots development in rural and aspirational districts.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/