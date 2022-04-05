Maharashtra GST dept arrest mastermind behind bogus bills of Rs 2,215 cr

Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (GST) department on Monday (April 4) arrested the mastermind behind bogus bills of Rs 2,215 crore.

Nandkishore Baluram Sharma, 42, was arrested as part of a crackdown on bogus bills by the GST Department of the Maharashtra government.

The GST Department had launched an investigation into Sai Guru Enterprise and eight other companies. During the investigation, it was revealed that all these bogus companies were run by a person named Nandkishore Baluram Sharma. Further investigation revealed that Sharma was running 26 such bogus companies, through which bogus bills of Rs 2,215 crore had been generated. These bogus bills included bills for diamonds, clothing, steel, etc. In this case, the GST department has succeeded in exposing tax evasion of Rs 126 crore.

An investigation is underway to ascertain if there are any international links to this fraud.

Meanwhile, Sharma has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by the Metropolitan Magistrate.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 08:22 PM IST