Maharashtra: Grounding of unmanned barge at Guhagar beach; no oil spills, confirm Indian coast guard

An unmanned barge was grounded off Guhagar beach near Jaigarh harbour on Tuesday. The non-self-propelled barge was not carrying any fuel and was being towed by Tug ASL Osprey from Colombo to Djibouti with some heavy machinery on board. However, it was reported that due to the rough sea conditions, the tow parted and machinery fell off the barge.

It was confirmed by the Indian Coast Guard that because the vessel was not carrying any fuel, there was no danger of marine pollution in the area.

The barge fell off on July 8, turning it upside down at about 200 nautical miles from the Indian Coast. The Tug ASL Osprey then reported likely sinking of the barge on 10 July. However, considering the possibility of submergence, Indian Coast Guard issued a navigational warning to all the mariners and kept lookout for the submerged barge.

Meanwhile, the barge after drifting approximately 200 nautical miles on easterly direction towards Indian coast, and finally grounded at Guhagar beach on 19 July. However, the Indian Coast Guard had already alerted the State authorities on the situation.

Tug Marigold and Salvour (M/s Brand Marine Consultant, Mumbai) arranged by the owner M/s Capitol Navigation PTE Ltd, Singapore have been positioned near the location on request from Indian Coast Guard for salvage of the grounded barge.

