Maharashtra Govt Warns Traders Against Using Harmful Chemicals To Ripen Fruits | Representational Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Marketing Minister Jaikumar Rawal on Saturday warned of stringent action against the traders found using harmful chemicals to artificially ripen fruits or enhance the appearance of vegetables and grains.

The government has received complaints that some traders use hazardous substances to increase the sweetness of fruits, artificially ripen them and make agricultural produce look more attractive, Rawal said in a statement.

"Quality agricultural produce grown by farmers must reach consumers in a safe and good condition," he said.

To curb such practices, the Directorate of Marketing has issued a circular to all Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs), private market committees and direct marketing licence holders, directing them to conduct regular inspections and take strict action against violations, Rawal said.

The minister said cases of suspected adulteration or use of harmful chemicals would be referred to the Food and Drug Administration for action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Licences of traders found guilty will be cancelled, he said.

The government has also directed traders to avoid using thin plastic and thermocol in the storage and transportation of fruits, vegetables and grains, and to promote environment-friendly alternatives, the minister added.

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