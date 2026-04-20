Maharashtra Govt Waives Registration Fees On Partition Deeds Of Ancestral Agricultural Land To Ease Farmer Financial Burden

The decision, taken by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on the Direction of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was formalised through a circular issued by the Revenue Department on Monday. | File Pic

Mumbai: In a significant move aimed at reducing the financial burden on farmers and simplifying land-related procedures, the Maharashtra government has announced a complete waiver of registration fees on partition deeds of ancestral agricultural land within families.

Exemption Under Section 85 of Land Revenue Code

The decision, taken by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on the Direction of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was formalised through a circular issued by the Revenue Department on Monday.

Under the revised guidelines, the exemption from registration fees will apply to all cases falling under Section 85 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code 1966, as well as to partition deeds of ancestral farmland executed through mutual consent and submitted directly at sub-registrar offices. This clarification addresses a long-standing ambiguity in the implementation of earlier rules.

Now Waived at Both Tehsildar & Sub-Registrar Offices

A government notification issued on June 23, 2025, had already provided for a waiver of registration charges for partition deeds among family members under Section 85, with the authority vested in tehsildar-level officials. However, many citizens opted to register such agreements directly at sub-registrar offices. In the absence of explicit provisions covering these cases, registration fees continued to be levied, leading to confusion and additional financial strain.

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Recognising this issue, the state government has now issued a clear directive stating that no registration fee will be charged regardless of whether the partition process is carried out through tehsildar offices or directly at registration offices, provided it involves ancestral agricultural land divided among family members.

Officials said the move will ensure uniformity in implementation, eliminate procedural confusion, and make the process more accessible to farmers and rural families. It is also expected to reduce delays and disputes related to land inheritance, which often arise due to cost-related barriers and legal complexities.

Commenting on the decision, Bawankule said the Government had earlier intended to provide relief by waiving fees for intra-family land partitions, but practical challenges persisted due to lack of clarity. “With this clarification, citizens will no longer have to pay registration charges whether they approach tehsildar offices or sub-registrar offices. This will benefit farmers across the state,” he said.

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