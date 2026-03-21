Maharashtra Govt Upgrades ESI Hospitals With Modern Facilities To Boost Worker Healthcare Access | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a major boost to healthcare services for organized sector workers, the state government has initiated steps to upgrade Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) hospitals with modern medical facilities. Eight key hospitals across the state are being prepared to function at full capacity, reducing the need for patients to seek treatment elsewhere.

As part of the upgrade, facilities such as dental units, modular operation theatres, labour rooms, CT scans, MRI services, and dialysis centres are being introduced. Additional services including cardiac care units, ICUs, pathology labs, and upgraded wards are also in progress. Officials said that if work continues as planned, all facilities will be available by the end of this year.

Currently, over 4.9 million registered workers and their families are availing treatment through a network of 12 ESI hospitals, 3 corporation-run hospitals, 111 dispensaries, and 457 empanelled private hospitals. The government is also providing treatments across multiple systems of medicine, including allopathy, Ayurveda, homeopathy, and Unani, along with advanced drugs for serious illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, and organ failure.

Eight major hospitals, including those in Mulund, Kandivali, Nashik, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nagpur, have already started 10-bed ICU facilities between August and September. As of March 6, 2026, approximately 3,549 patients have been successfully treated in these ICUs.

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To strengthen infrastructure, orders have been placed for 133 modern medical devices and 105 machines during the current financial year.

Despite 2,877 vacant posts out of 5,083 sanctioned positions under the scheme, the government has ensured uninterrupted services by hiring 1,650 medical and support staff on a contractual basis.

Officials from the state health department believe these initiatives will significantly improve healthcare access and quality for workers across the state.

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