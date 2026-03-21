Female Patient Walks Two Hours Post Bariatric Surgery At Wockhardt Hospitals | Representational Image - AI

Mira-Bhayandar: In a significant demonstration of advancements in modern surgical care, a female patient with super morbid obesity successfully began walking just two hours after undergoing bariatric surgery at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mira Road.

The patient, who weighed 127 kg and had a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 57, underwent a minimally invasive laparoscopic procedure performed by Dr. Rajiv Manek, a specialist in metabolic, bariatric, laparoscopic, and robotic surgery. The operation was carried out with the support of a multidisciplinary medical team.

Severe obesity is widely recognised as a complex medical condition that impacts multiple systems in the body. Patients with high BMI levels are often affected by associated health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea, joint pain, and chronic fatigue, all of which significantly reduce quality of life. Medical experts note that bariatric surgery remains one of the most effective long-term solutions for sustained weight loss and improvement of obesity-related conditions.

In this case, the surgical team employed advanced laparoscopic techniques, ensuring minimal tissue trauma and enhanced safety. A key factor in the patient’s rapid recovery was the implementation of the Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocol—an evidence-based approach aimed at reducing surgical stress and accelerating healing.

Notably, the patient did not require the use of a nasogastric (Ryles) tube or urinary catheter and avoided an ICU stay altogether. She was encouraged to walk within two hours post-surgery and was able to begin consuming clear liquids within the same timeframe. The patient was discharged within 48 hours, underscoring the efficiency of modern recovery protocols.

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Speaking on the development, Dr. Manek said that severe obesity should be treated as a serious medical condition rather than merely excess weight. He highlighted that advancements in laparoscopic bariatric procedures, combined with structured recovery protocols like ERAS, now enable safer surgeries, reduced pain, quicker recovery, and faster return to daily activities. He added that the ultimate goal extends beyond weight loss to improving overall metabolic health and quality of life.

The successful outcome was attributed to a coordinated effort by the surgical, anesthesia, and nursing teams. Special mention was made of Dr. Farzeen Qureshi and the anesthesia team, along with the operation theatre staff and hospital administration, for ensuring a seamless patient experience.

Healthcare professionals emphasize that timely medical intervention in cases of severe obesity can significantly reduce the risk of long-term complications. With continued advancements in minimally invasive surgery and recovery protocols, patients can now expect safer procedures, shorter hospital stays, and faster healing.

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