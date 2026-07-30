Maharashtra: 'Govt To Take Fair, Comprehensive Decision On Finance And Accounts Services Recruitment,' Says Minister Ashish Jaiswal

Minister Ashish Jaiswal assured students that the government would take a fair and transparent decision on Finance and Accounts Services recruitment | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 30, 2026: Maharashtra Minister of State for Finance, Planning, Agriculture Relief and Rehabilitation, Law and Judiciary, and Labour Ashish Jaiswal on Thursday said the government would take a fair, transparent and comprehensive decision after examining the demands and concerns raised by students regarding recruitment to the Finance and Accounts Services.

Jaiswal chaired a review meeting aimed at ensuring that all stakeholders get an equal opportunity to present their views and that the decision-making process remains transparent, merit-based and fair.

Committee Asked To Review Demands

He directed the concerned committee to examine every issue raised by student representatives in detail and submit a revised report containing objective feedback and the rationale behind its recommendations.

“Merit will be given the highest priority, while ensuring that no student group faces injustice. All aspects will be considered in a balanced manner before deciding on the further course of action,” Jaiswal said.

Students Raise Recruitment Concerns

During the meeting, student representatives raised several issues concerning the eligibility criteria for candidates from the Commerce stream seeking recruitment to the Finance and Accounts Services.

They discussed proposed changes to the service recruitment rules, the composition of the committee, eligibility criteria followed in other states, the nature of work in the Finance and Accounts Department, cadre structure, merit criteria, vacancies, training and career opportunities available to Commerce graduates.

Jaiswal said the government would consider the suggestions, opinions and objective facts presented by all stakeholders before arriving at a decision in the broader public interest.

He directed the committee to conduct a detailed study of all the issues raised by student representatives and submit a revised report to the government, along with objective observations and justification for each recommendation.

Opportunities For Commerce Graduates

The Directorate of Accounts and Treasuries was also asked to examine feasible options for providing greater opportunities to Commerce graduates for certain posts in the Finance and Accounts Services and submit a detailed report to the government.

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The minister reiterated that the state government was committed to giving the highest priority to merit, maintaining transparency in the decision-making process and ensuring justice to all stakeholders. He said the final decision would take into account both the interests of students and the requirements of the administration.

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