Maharashtra Govt To Shift CM's Office To Iconic Air India Building At Nariman Point | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is set to transform the iconic 23-storey Air India building at Nariman Point into a major administrative hub, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s office likely to move from Mantralaya to the sea-facing landmark.

The move is aimed at addressing the acute shortage of space at Mantralaya and reducing the government’s expenditure on rented office premises. The state has been paying heavily for nearly nine lakh sq ft of rented space in South Mumbai to accommodate departments operating outside the main Mantralaya complex.

The government had purchased the historic Air India building from the Centre for around Rs 1,601 crore last month. Renovation and refurbishment work is currently underway, with the entire building expected to be ready within the next three to four months.

The 23rd floor, spread over around 5,611 sq ft, is being developed as a modern, sea-facing Chief Minister’s Office, while the 22nd floor, covering approximately 13,363 sq ft, will house a state-of-the-art Cabinet Hall for meetings of the Council of Ministers.

According to sources, A high-level review meeting was held in the presence of the Chief Secretary to oversee the implementation of the redevelopment plan. The top two floors are expected to be completed on priority so that the Chief Minister’s Office and Cabinet Hall can become operational even before the entire building is ready.

The government has also earmarked Rs 181 crore through supplementary demands for repairs and refurbishment of the building.

The move is expected to bring several important departments currently operating from rented premises under one roof. Departments such as Health, Medical Education, Higher and Technical Education, and Water Supply and Sanitation are among those likely to be shifted to the building.

The building also has a two-level parking facility with capacity for around 152 vehicles. The presence of entry and exit gates on both sides is expected to help manage traffic movement around the premises.

The Air India building, constructed in 1974 on land that had been reclaimed and subsequently transferred by the state government, was once considered one of Mumbai’s architectural landmarks. Its modern design and elevators attracted considerable public attention when it was first built.

After Air India was privatised and transferred to the Tata Group, its non-core properties, including the Nariman Point building, were transferred to Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL).

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